The early voting period for Killeen area city and school board elections wraps up today, with Election Day coming this Saturday.
In the Killeen City Council election, where four district seats are on the ballot, 1,033 ballots were cast through six days of early voting. In the Killeen Independent School District election, which involves two board seats, more than 1,500 voters cast ballots.
Elections are on tap on May 1 across the area, with voters from Killeen, Lampasas, Kempner, Florence, Salado and Belton casting ballots for candidates in several different races.
In Killeen, there are 13 candidates, including two incumbents, seeking election to the four district seats on the city council. Contested seats are also up for grabs on the Killeen Independent School District school board, Harker Heights City Council and other area bodies.
For more information on the elections and the candidates, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
Early voting locations and times
Bell County
In-person early voting will be conducted at the following locations:
Belton — City Hall, 333 Water St.
Belton (for ISD race) — Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St.
Killeen — City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Killeen — Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Killeen — KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive
Salado — Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Harker Heights — City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
Killeen Hours:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harker Heights Hours:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Belton Hours:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For Belton ISD election: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lampasas County
Early voting will be conducted in person at this location:
Lampasas and Kempner location - Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Hours:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
