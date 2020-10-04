Three at-large seats are open on the Killeen City Council for the upcoming Nov. 3 election, which was rescheduled from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edward Skinner, a retired salesman, is running for public office for the first time.
Name: Edward Skinner
Age: 75
Occupation: Retired salesman
What neighborhood do you live in?
Near Cody Poe Road and Edgefield Street in southwest KIlleen
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area? What is your education level?
My brothers and I were blessed with loving, instructive parents. When I was 13 my parents bought a ranch in San Luis Obispo County, California. Ranch work was hard and became a part of our lives, we were taught the values to be gleaned from strenuous labor. We also learned the joys of living in a small community. After high school I joined the U.S. Army and in officers candidate school, learned leadership skills. My prime reason for moving to Killeen was to, in some measure, return to small town living.
What do you do for living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired what did you do?
At present I am retired. A majority of my professional life was spent in sales. Sales affords one the person to person contact and exchange of ideas which I believe are important to personal growth. I always enjoyed meeting small businessmen and speaking with them. I started my own business in 1989 and ran it for 10 years prior to moving to Texas.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
No. I am running for Killeen City Council because I believe we can do better. We can reduce our crime rate, and increase the average income for our citizens. Leadership and new ideas are crucial to improvement.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
We need to work together to reduce crime, attract industry, and elevate our city pride. These are the goals toward which I will work. I believe Killeen is a good place to live. I want to make it a great place to live. True leadership is not just dealing with problems, but identifying and avoiding future problems. Killeen needs to develop an economy outside of Fort Hood.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
Our past can only be used to our advantage if we take responsibility for our actions and learn from our mistakes. My father taught me to not only learn from my mistakes, but also from observing others and learn from their mistakes. I am, by nature, a very optimistic person. I believe that we can always do better. I believe in teamwork. If we agree on a common goal, and have the proper leadership to attain it, we can accomplish more than we dare dream.
What are your qualifications for this position?
Owning a small business teaches leadership, responsibility, innovation, and future planning. Sales teaches one to set and work toward attaining goals. My experience in the Army taught me leadership. These are the qualities I would bring to the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.