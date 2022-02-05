Since last year, Killeen politicians Shirley Fleming and Louie Minor have been working with former congressional candidate and Austin Democrat Julie Oliver along with her organization Ground Game Texas to get marijuana decriminalized in Killeen.
Last month, the group held a news conference outside of Minor’s campaign offices to talk about their stances and take questions from the press.
“We are honored to be partnering with Killeen and Harker Heights community members on this important initiative to end unjust enforcement of low-level cannabis possession,” Oliver said in her opening speech at January’s news conference. “Eighty-seven percent of Texans believe that marijuana should be legalized for medicinal and recreational use and in Texas, we have the power of direct democracy; the citizens-led ballot initiative ensures we have a voice in our community’s future.”
The ordinance would prevent Killeen police from enforcing low level marijuana possession charges.
In order to get the ordinance on to the Killeen ballot, the group needs at least 2,500 signatures from residents. To do so, organizers have started a petition, which they eventually plan to bring to the city and get the issue on the November ballot.
“We are still collecting signatures, and that will be going on till about June,” Fleming, a former Killeen councilwoman, said to the Herald on Friday.
Also on Friday, Minor, who is running for the Bell County commissioner’s seat to represent the Killeen area, said that he has a running count of little over 200 signatures so far.
Another caveat that Fleming pointed out is that they are now able to get more young people to vote.
“We have just had tons and tons of young people from 18 to up come in and register to vote,” Fleming said, “It’s just a very amazing thing.”
Those interested in signing the petition, they can downloaded it at www.groundgametexas.org/en/campaigns/killeen and drop it off at Minor’s campaign office at 1808 E. Rancier Ave. Those who sign it must be a Killeen registered voter.
Ground Game Texas was able to get marijuana decriminalization on the Austin ballot in May through a successful petition campaign.
The group also plans to do the same in Harker Heights along with Harker Heights politician Stacey Wilson. Wilson is running for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.