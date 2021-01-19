Killeen businessman and longtime city resident Ramon Alvarez is planning to take his longtime service to the city to the next level.
Alvarez, 42, has applied to run for the Killeen City Council seat for District 3 in the upcoming May election, the position formerly held by the late Jim Kilpatrick. Alvarez is a licensed Realtor and co-owner of Nolan Creek Builders, which focuses on retrofit projects in north Killeen.
“As a Killeen City Council member, I will use the knowledge I have gained from being a native Killeenite, City of Killeen employee and an active participant on city boards, commissions and civic groups to focus my attention on ensuring that all residents are able to live in grime and crime-free neighborhoods, enjoy an improved quality of life, and developing a viable strategy for our city’s growth and economic prosperity,” Alvarez said in news release on Jan. 11.
Alvarez has served on both the city’s Community Development Advisory and the Planning and Zoning committees, with his services on the latter generating a bit of controversy in 2013.
That year, at the time of his appointment, the question was raised about his status as a city employee as well as his involvement in several community groups, such as Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and others. The concerns did not prevent his appointment at that time.
However, in 2016, the same concerns were raised, and this led to the planning and zoning commission opting not to reappoint him.
“They felt I was too close to their decisions,” Alvarez said, adding that he was able to return to Planning and Zoning in 2018, once he no longer worked for the city.
At the time, current councimember Steve Harris, who is running for reelection in District 4, took issue with the commission’s decision not to re-appoint Alvarez.
“PNZ Commissioner Ramon Alvarez was voted off of the commission for no good or valid reason after I and other council members fought hard to get him on to help bring balance and fairness to the commission, along with a few others,” Harris said in a letter to the editor to the Herald in September of 2016.
Crime and grime
If elected, with respect to the issue of “crime and grime,” Alvarez said this will be a priority for him, noting the theory that city decay compounds crime, and vice versa.
“A lot of times, vacant and abandoned buildings serve as an attractive nuisance to other crimes,” he said.
He also supports efforts to turn Killeen into a more “multi-model” city, with greater emphasis on promoting walkability for neighborhoods and increased public transportation to foster growth and development.
“All those things go hand in hand,” he said.
Furthermore, he believes economic development is also central.
“We need an economic development corporation that is a standalone,” he said. Currently, the Killeen Economic Development Corporation is funded by the city to the tune of over $700,000 last year.
In addition, Alvarez has also served the Greater Killeen Young Professionals Board of Directors, Greater Killeen Young Professionals and on the Pastoral Council of his local church, St Joseph Catholic Church. He is also a founding member of the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce, Central Texas.
Raised in Killeen
Born in Temple, Alvarez has lived in Killeen his entire life, his family having moved to the area in the 1960s. He and his wife, Alyssa, have a daughter, Kensley, age 10.
A former resident of District 1, he and his family moved into District 3 in south Killeen five months ago.
“Our family was at a crossroad,” Alvarez said about their decision to move. “We purchased our first home (on) Ruiz Drive in 2008 when we got married. And it was a great starter home. Fast forward to 2020 when we found ourselves at home during the pandemic we started looking for something with a little more square footage and bedrooms (looking to moving my mother in with us in the future).
“So my wife and I began having conversations about whether to stay and add onto our existing home or purchase a new home. During that time I found our current home (on) Hope Lane on the market and it suited all of our needs and wants. So we put in an offer and the rest is history. Our old home on Ruiz is currently being occupied by my sister.”
A former volunteer firefighter with the city of Nolanville, he began to work for the city of Killeen in 2009, working in code enforcement in downtown and other areas of the city until 2012. He then moved to the city’s environmental services division.
“I was actually the city’s first environmental officer,” Alvarez said by telephone on Tuesday.
What happened to a candidate has to live in the Dist they are running in for at least 1 year?
Sorry, a person has to live with in thier dist for at least 6 months. Sorry
