Tuesday is Election Day, and there are dozens of national, state and local races that will be decided.

Area voters will be casting ballots in a wide range of contests Tuesday, from precinct constable to U.S. president.

For a closer look at many of the local races and their respective candidates, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics

Here are some of the races appearing on ballots in the greater Killeen area:

U.S. President — Incumbent Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden

Texas Senator — Incumbent Republican John Cornyn, Democrat M.J. Hegar

U.S. House 31 — Incumbent John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Donna Imam, D-Austin.

U.S. House 25 — Incumbent Roger Williams, R-Austin, and Julie Oliver, D-Austin.

Texas House 54 — Incumbent Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Keke Williams, D-Harker Heights.

Texas Senate 24 — Incumbent Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and Clayton Tucker, D-Lampasas

Killeen City Council — 10 candidates competing for three at-large seats on the council

Copperas Cove Council — Four candidates competing for one seat on the council

Harker Heights Mayor and city council — Two candidates seeking the mayor’s seat and three vying for the Place 4 city council seat

Nolanville election — Two candidates seeking a city council seat, plus eight amendments to the city charter

Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 (Killeen area) — Two candidates competing for one spot on the regional water board

Bell County Precinct 4, Place 1 JP (Killeen area) — Michael Keefe, R, and Gregory Johnson, D.

Bell County Precinct 4 constable (Killeen area) — Michael Copeland, R, and Martha Dominguez, D

Municipal elections are also on the ballot for Florence and Salado voters.

AREA POLLING SITES

Here are the polling places across Central Texas. Voters can cast ballots at any countywide polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Bell County

Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen

Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, Killeen

West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen

Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen

Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen

Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen

Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen

First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen

First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Road, Killeen

St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410 Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton

Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton

VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple

Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple

A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple

Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple

Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple

Temple College Pavilion — Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple

First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple

First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple

First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers

Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St., Little River-Academy

Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland

Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado

Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy

St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

Coryell County

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove

Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville

Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market 182, Gatesville

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby

Lampasas County

New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner

Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 Farm-to-Market 2657, Kempner

Lometa Volunteer Fire Department, 107 E. San Saba St., Lometa

Adamsville Community Center, 174 County Road 3750, Adamsville

