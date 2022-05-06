Residents have one last chance to vote for those who will govern Killeen and the school district in coming years, and decide on two state and 13 local propositions.
The candidates chosen Saturday will oversee multi-million-dollar budgets, the ongoing pandemic response, the learning loss recovery of thousands of students, along with the day-to-day functions of the city and the school district.
Voters will pick a Killeen mayor, three council members for at-large seats, three Killeen Independent School District board members for Place 1, Place 2, Place 3 seats, as well as decide on 13 Killeen City Charter amendments on Saturday, which is Election Day.
Low turnout continues this May election, according to early voting totals. Historically, less than 10% of Bell County votes in May elections. Out of more than 150,000 registered voters in Bell County, just over 11,780 people voted countywide as of the last day of early voting, May 3.
A total of 3,409 people voted at early voting polling locations in Killeen and Harker Heights.
ELECTION DAY
Voters from Killeen to Temple can cast a ballot between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at one of any 42 polling places across Bell County from Killeen to Rogers.
Local Election Day polling locations:
Killeen
- Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road
- Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
- Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive.
- Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
- Grace Chrisian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road
- First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road
- Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive
- Triple 7 Fire Station, 258 Triple 7 Trail
- Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road
- Killeen Utilities Department, 201 W. Avenue C
- Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane
- Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive
- West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road
Harker Heights
- VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive
- Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Parks & Recreation, 307 Millers Crossing
- St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410
For a full list of Election Day voting locations visit https://bit.ly/38SrPYd or see below.
ON THE BALLOT
Election Day, May 7, voters will decide the mayoral race, three at-large Killeen City Council seats as well as 13 proposed charter amendments.
Running for mayor are incumbent Debbie Nash-King and challengers Patsy Bracey, James Everard and Holly Teel.
Running for city council seats are all three incumbents: Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams. Challenging the incumbents are Ramon Alvarez, Leo Gukeisen and Jose Segarra, the former mayor.
On the Killeen ISD ballot are Place 1, 2 and 3 seats.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, are running for the Place 1 seat Shelley Wells has held since 2007. Wells is not seeking reelection.
Incumbent Susan Jones filed to run the Place 2 seat she has held since 2011. If elected, it would be Susan Jones’ fifth term. She is challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, is facing off against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen, for Corbett Lawler’s Place 3 seat he has held since 2011. Lawler is not seeking reelection.
PROPOSITIONS
Killeen’s 13 charter amendments include requiring an incumbent to immediately resign from their seat after filing for another position on the ballot, and a proposed increase of compensation from $100 per month to $250 for council members, and from $150 monthly to $350 for the mayor.
To see a full list of propositions visit: https://bit.ly/3Fl1wGk.
Also on the ballot are two statewide propositions regarding property taxes and homestead exemptions.
