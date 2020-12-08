Election Day in the runoff for a Copperas Cove City Council seat is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace, in Copperas Cove.
All city residents, including those who reside within Lampasas County, can vote at the Early Voting Center.
The runoff is between Theresa “Terri” Deans and Vonya Hart.
In Harker Heights, a runoff election between Lynda Nash and Terry Delano for a city council seat in that city is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
The early voting period in Heights continues until Dec. 15 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday except Dec. 14, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
