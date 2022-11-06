Early voting is over and Election Day is on Tuesday. As the final push for campaigning nears an end, many candidates have been busy trying to earn final votes before polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here is a look at the contested races on people’s ballots.
State races
House District 54
In the race for State House District 54, which represents much of Bell County, including part of the Killeen area, incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and his challenger, Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner, have been busy at polling places during the last two weeks of early voting.
“I have worked with my team of volunteers to knock on doors, hold meet and greets, and get to know the issues that are on the hearts and minds of the diverse communities in Bell County,” Buckley said.
The two-term state representative said he has assisted constituents, visited schools and continued his duties as a member of the Texas House.
For Hildner, it has been much the same.
“We’ve been knocking doors every single day,” Hildner said. “(We’ve been) knocking doors, making phone calls, reaching voters where they’re at and turning voters out to the polls this weekend.”
Hildner said he and his team hope to contact between 10,000 to 20,000 registered voters in the district before Tuesday.
Buckley said his message of lowering taxes and inflation, energy independence, public safety, and quality public education is resonating.
Hildner, who champions marijuana legalization, women’s rights, veteran care and infrastructure improvements, said he is encouraged by the voter turnout of early voting but admitted he is not sure what to expect when Bell County releases results Tuesday evening.
House District 55
For State House District 55, which also encompasses parts of Killeen and Bell County, incumbent Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and challenger Tristian Sanders, D-Killeen, have been busy in the past couple of weeks.
Shine and his wife have been out rotating at the different polling places in the county. They have also continued other avenues.
“We continued with our TV campaign, with our digital campaign,” Shine said last week. “I’ve continued my duties and responsibilities as a representative because I’ve been in Austin at least one day a week, working on property tax issues and water issues.”
Sanders was unable to be reached for comment for this article, but according to his Facebook page, he has been meeting with constituents at a variety of events the past couple weeks, including a Dia de los Muertos party, an All Saints Festival, fall festivals, trunk or treats, Halloween parties and candy trails.
Shine said that as with all elections, he is “cautiously optimistic” about how the numbers will fall.
County Races
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2
For residents of Harker Heights and Salado, along with other rural areas of the county, the race for the county’s second precinct commissioner will be on the ballot. The race features incumbent Bobby Whitson, R-Harker Heights, and challenger Stacey Wilson, D-Harker Heights.
Whitson said he has been busy keeping up with his duties as commissioner, which is a full-time job. He said he gets to the polls where and when he can.
Whitson said he will not be fazed by the election results.
“Whether I’m elected or not, I’ll still serve Bell County in whatever capacity I can,” he said.
Wilson has been visible at several polling places throughout the county.
“I’m just trying to get the vote out,” Wilson said. “I have many people who are familiar that I’m on the ballot, but I need them to get out there and actually vote.”
Wilson said she has talked to people who said they support her, but she does not know how the election results will go.
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4
Bell County’s fourth precinct on the county Commissioners’ Court is open with incumbent John Driver, D-Killeen, not seeking reelection. That leaves Killeen opponents Republican Chris Bray and Democrat Louie Minor on the ballot. Precinct 4 represents the Killeen area.
Both candidates have been actively involved in getting voter turnout up and earn votes.
“What I’ve been doing is out talking to people, meeting them at the polling locations,” Bray said. “I’ve been out, actually, all this week.”
Bray, who on Friday received an endorsement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said that based on the people he’s observed go through the doors of polling locations, he feels good.
Minor has also been active at the polling locations, at times playing music on a Bluetooth speaker.
“We’re engaging people, knocking on doors, talking to voters at the polls,” Minor said. “Phone calls, digital, print — everything that we need to do. Mailers are still going out.”
Minor, who has been endorsed by LGBTQ Victory Fund, said he feels confident going into election night, despite slightly lower turnout numbers than 2018.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 2
It is a three-way race for the justice of the peace seat currently held by Killeen Republican Bill Cooke. After more than two decades on the bench, Cooke is calling it a career.
Squaring off to succeed Cooke are Steve Harris, R-Killeen, Nicola James, D-Killeen, and write-in candidate Juan Rivera.
Harris said he has been at polling places and meeting constituents over the past couple of weeks.
“I’m just trying to do as much as I can to keep myself out there and keep things going regarding the campaign,” he said.
Not holding back, Harris said, “I think I have a good, strong chance of winning.”
Rivera, a write-in candidate, said he and his team have been making phone calls and visiting polling places every day.
He said he is confident he has run his campaign the right way and done everything the way it needs to be done to win.
“I’m not one of those guys that says, ‘Oh, I am very lucky’ (or) ‘I am very comfortable,’” Rivera said. “No, you’ve got to run it like you’re losing it.”
James did not reply to the Herald’s request for comment.
Water board
Voters in Harker Heights and some in Killeen will vote on two directors for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
Bell County WCID-1 treats and provides water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton and rural Bell County via the 439 Water Service Corporation.
It draws water from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
For Harker Heights residents, incumbent Rob Robinson is seeking reelection while being challenged by Charles Wilson Jr.
In Killeen, voters in the first precinct for the water board will see a race between incumbent John Fisher and challenger Ricky Wilson.
Precinct 1 for Killeen falls west of South Fort Hood Street, as far north as Interstate 14, and as far south as the city limits on State Highway 195, encompassing properties on the west side of the highway.
City Races
Nolanville City Council
Incumbent and Mayor Pro-Tem Patrick Ramsdell is running for reelection, and he is challenged by Dennis Biggs. The race for Seat 3 is a repeat of 2020, when the two went head-to-head for the same seat.
Karishma Talbott runs unopposed for Seat 1, as Joan Hinshaw withdrew from the race on Aug. 24, leaving the seat free for her challenger.
Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams, who is running for reelection, is unopposed.
Copperas Cove City Council
John Hale and Edith Natividad square off for the vacant Place 4 seat on the Copperas Cove City Council. The two are running for the seat currently held by Jay Manning, who cannot run for reelection.
Manuel “Monty” Montanez is running unopposed for Place 5, as incumbent Dianne Campbell withdrew from the race in August.
Shawn Alzona, incumbent in Place 3, is also running unopposed.
Copperas Cove ISD School Board
Incumbent school board trustee Jeff Gorres is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Heather Copeland. Gorres won the Place 5 seat in 2019.
Unopposed incumbents for reelection are board President and Place 4 trustee Joan Manning as well as Place 3 trustee Mike Wilburn.
Local issues
Killeen and Harker Heights marijuana decriminalization
Voters in Killeen and Harker Heights are deciding whether misdemeanor marijuana possession should be decriminalized within city limits or not.
Proponents of the measure have claimed that 87% of Americans are in favor of some type of marijuana use, that tax dollars could be better allocated towards fighting more serious crime than low-level marijuana possession and that marijuana arrests overwhelmingly affect Black residents.
Opponents of the measure have primarily focused on the legality of the proposed ordinance, saying it conflicts with state and federal laws. Opponents have also claimed such a local law would increase crime and drug use.
The proposed decriminalization ordinance in Killeen and Heights prohibits city police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses except in limited circumstances, prohibit Class C citations for drug paraphernalia in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge, and prohibits the use of city funds or personnel to perform testing to confirm whether a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana except in limited circumstances. The proposed city laws do not apply to felony marijuana offenses.
Copperas Cove sales tax allocation
In Copperas Cove, voters will decide on a potential sales tax revenue change.
The city is proposing a reallocation of a portion of sales tax money from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to the city of Copperas Cove.
The city is fighting an uphill battle in terms of making street repairs as in January, the city learned the condition of its overall road network was significantly below the desired condition.
State Races
Statewide races on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and other state commissioner positions.
Rides to the polls
The Killeen Chapter NAACP is offering rides to the polls on Tuesday for whoever needs one. Call or text 254-338-1562.
Early voting turnout
In Bell County, early voting turnout this year was nearly identical to the last comparable midterm in 2018 — the last time the gubernatorial race was being decided.
According to the Texas Secretary of State, including mail-in ballots received, Bell County had 57,675 residents vote early this year. That is only 322 votes less than the 57,997 placed early in 2018, according to numbers from the Texas Tribune.
In Coryell County, including mail-in ballots, a total of 10,326 people voted early. That is more than the 9,623 who voted early in 2018, according to the Secretary of State website.
Lampasas County reported a total of 5,210 early ballots cast, more than the 4,564 in 2018, according to the Secretary of State.
