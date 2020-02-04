The filing period for candidates in the May 2 city and school board elections began Jan. 15, and several candidates have already filed. The filing period continues through Feb. 14.
Three candidate filings were reported on Monday and Tuesday.
Killeen City Council
Rickey Williams, 52, is running for an at-large city council seat. Williams filed on Monday.
City of Salado
Donald Krause, 72, is running for alderman.
City of Florence
Mary Condon, 67, is running for reelection as mayor
