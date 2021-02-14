The deadline to apply to be on the May 1 ballot for local elections was Friday. Here is a look at who will be on the ballot this May in several area races.
Dates
Key election deadlines are coming up. April 1 is the last day to register to vote ahead of the May 1 election and April 19 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail which must be received, not postmarked by that date. Early voting will take place from April 19 to 27. Mail-in ballots must be received by Election Day May 1, with votes to be canvassed May 11.
Killeen City Council
Fourteen candidates have filed to run for four Killeen City Council district seats up for election this May 1.
District 1
- Angela Brown
- Rosalyn “Roz” Finley
- Jessica Gonzalez
- Holly Teel
- Latriece Walton
- Lauren Young
District 2
- William Baumgartner
- Debbie Nash-King
District 3
- Ramon Alvarez
- Jason Carr
- Nina Cobb
District 4
- Michael Boyd
- Steve Harris
- Brockley Moore
Killeen ISD school board
Five people have filed for two seats on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
Place 6
- Riakos “Rock” Adams
- David “Rev.” Jones
- Cullen Mills
Place 7
- Lan Carter
- JoAnn Purser
Harker Heights City Council
Two Harker Heights City Council seats are on the ballot in May. Six candidates have filed to run for the two seats.
Place 2
- Michael Blomquist
- Howard “Scot” Arey, IV
Place 5
- Vitalis Dubininkas
- Sam Halabi
- Jeffrey Keith Harris
- Stacey L. Wilson
Central Texas College board
Central Texas College District board incumbents Bill Beebe, Place 4, and Brenda Coley, Place 5, will be re-elected as no one filed to challenge the pair for their two 6-year term board seats by deadline Friday.
Lampasas City Council
In the city of Lampasas, four positions up for election: mayor and Place 1, Place 2 and Place 6 city council seats.
Mayor
- TJ Monroe
- Myles Haider
Place 1
- Zac Morris
Place 2
- Randy Clark
Place 6
- Jacquelyn Boden
- Chuck Williamson
Lampasas school board
Three seats are up for election this May on the Lampasas Independent School District school board. The seats of Bill Brister, Place 1; Randy Morris, Place 2; and Dan Claussen, Place 3 are in play. Current election filings were not able to be obtained by deadline Friday.
Kempner City Council
Three seats will be on the May ballot in Kempner — mayor, Place 3 and Place 4. So far, five people have filed to run in May.
Mayor
- Keith Harvey
- John Wilkerson
Place 3
- Robert Green
Place 4
- Gerald Daniel Long
- John Clark III
Florence City Council
Three at-large seats will be on the May ballot in Florence. Five people have filed to run for the election.
- Richard Moon
- Amanda Vance
- Lesa Ragsdale
- Amber Richardson
- Kory Woolverton
Florence school board
Two seats are up for election for Florence ISD. The two incumbents have filed to run for the election: Edward Navarette for Place 4 and Charles Giddens for Place 5.
Village of Salado
Three seats will be on the May ballot in Salado — all at-large alderman seats. As of Friday, three people had filed to run.
- David Jasen Graham
- Rodney Bell
- John Cole
Salado school board
Two Salado Independent School District three-year term board of trustee seats will be filed by incumbents Jim Hodgin and Bobbie Ann White after no one filed to run against the two board members by deadline Friday.
“We will be canceling our election because we only have two candidates for our two school board positions,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said Saturday.
