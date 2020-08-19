More election signs up are expected to pop up throughout the community as the November election inches closer.
Candidates for Killeen City Council seats and candidates for the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees could begin putting up signs on Aug. 5, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine and KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said.
Election day is scheduled for Nov. 3 after the city and school board elections were moved from May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates had to take their signs down in late March and early April because the local elections were moved to November.
Early voting for the November election will begin on Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.