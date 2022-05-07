Most, but not all, of 13 city charter amendments were approved by Killeen voters in Saturday’s election.
Two proposals, which included propositions H and J, failed to garner the votes necessary to pass, while other amendments passed, including a pay raise for council members from $100 a month to $250, and for the mayor from $200 a month to $350.
Other charter amendments on the ballot were as follows:
PASSED — Proposition A would remove the city’s ability to conduct involuntary annexations, as they are no longer allowable under state law.
PASSED — Proposition B would remove the requirement for Killeen to receive preclearance approval under the Voting Rights Act for district boundary changes as it is no longer federally required.
PASSED — Proposition C increases the pay for City Council members from $100 a month to $250 a month, and the mayor’s pay from $200 a month to $350 a month. The proposition was originally listed at $1,000 per month for council members and $1,500 for the mayor, but was reduced to the current proposition after public backlash.
PASSED — Proposition D, which would remove the ability of the city manager to demand written charges and a public hearing if removed within six months of his or her appointment.
PASSED — Proposition E would provide for a special meeting following an election for the purpose of qualifying newly elected council members.
PASSED — Proposition F would require a public hearing for any ordinance imposing a fine or fee.
PASSED — Proposition G would allow individual council members to make inquiries “into the conduct of any office, department, agency or officer of the city.” As it is currently written, council members do not have the power to conduct investigations without appointing a committee.
FAILED — Proposition H would remove the requirement for Killeen to send a copy of the annual budget to the state comptroller; according to city staff, the comptroller does not use this copy, making the practice redundant.
APPROVED — Proposition I would remove the city’s ability to secure revenue bonds by a mortgage or deed of trust through the physical properties of public utilities.
FAILED — Proposition J would remove the requirement for full names to be printed on official ballots.
APPROVED — Proposition K would enable the passage of ordinances subject to state or federal law requirements that would not be passible via the initiative ordinance process.
APPROVED — Proposition L would amend the term “officer” in the city charter.
PASSED — Proposition M would require council members to resign from their present office immediately upon filing for an office that council member does not currently hold. Currently, council members are required to resign 40 days prior to the election in which they are running for an office they do not currently hold.
