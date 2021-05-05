When Killeen resident Linda Knotts went to vote on April 20 she entered the polling location expecting to get a District 4 ballot. A poll worker looked up her address and handed her a District 3 ballot instead.
Knotts protested, showing the poll worker a map that showed her address in District 4. According to Knotts, the poll worker told her she was in a gray area and she could vote in either District 3 or 4. She took the District 4 ballot and cast her vote, but the experience was unsettling.
Knotts said she called Killeen City Secretary Lucy Aldrich, who is the city’s election administrator, the next day and advised her of the issues. According to Knotts, Aldrich said she would go to the Bell County Elections Administrator and get the issue resolved.
City spokesperson Hilary Shine would not confirm the account directly, only saying, “An issue was brought to the City Secretary’s attention during early voting. She immediately contacted Bell County to advise them of the issue, and before Election Day she was told the issue had been corrected. The city continues to research this issue.”
Knott’s housemate, Ronald Blackman, went to vote on Election Day and was also given a District 3 ballot, despite living in District 4. When he asked the poll worker to look up his address, the poll worker realized he was actually a District 4 resident. Blackman was eventually given a District 4 ballot and cast his vote.
Blackman said he spoke to Aldrich on Election Day, May 1, and explained the issues he had at the polls. According to Blackman, Aldrich said she sat down with a Bell County elections administrator on Wednesday April 28, went over every address, and watched the administrator correct the addresses in the voting system.
The Herald asked Shine to confirm the events and asked when the addresses were updated in the elections computers. She did not reply by press time.
Bell County Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton was unable to give a timeline either.
“As soon as that City made us aware the changes were made to correct them,” Dutton said in an email on Tuesday. “I honestly could not tell you when, sometime during early voting.”
According to Dutton there were two streets that were incorrectly put into District 3, but he did not name the streets. He said the city sets the boundaries and someone from the county puts those in the voting system.
“One street was on the boundary line, looks like it was inadvertently missed. One was from a new section of a street that shared the name of a street that was across another road,” Dutton said. “It just so happened that the new section was in a different precinct which was also the boundary line of the Killeen districts.”
Both Kotts and Blackman said Aldrich told them this has been an issue since 2011. The Herald was unable to confirm this with the city.
Just how many voters this affects is unclear, but given the fact that the District 4 race between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd was decided by just two votes last weekend, it is a question that needs to be answered. Boyd received 181 votes, defeating Harris, who got 179 votes, according to unofficial results.
The Herald asked both the city and the county how many registered voters were miscategorized as District 3 voters but were actually District 4 residents, however, no response was given. The Herald also asked the city how many voters were given District 3 ballots but actually lived in District 4, however, no response was given.
Harris said he will file for a recount, but as of press time he has not submitted the form or paid the deposit. The election is set to be canvassed on Tuesday after the regular city council meeting.
"Since they changed it in 2011, I’ve been voting District 3 the whole time. That’s not cool,” Knotts said. “I’m not sure about our voting. It’s been bad since 2011.”
