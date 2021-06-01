Early voting is coming to an end in Harker Heights today, but it’s just beginning in Killeen.
In Killeen, voters will be able to head to the polls to cast ballots in the special District 4 City Council election — which was necessitated when the first election ended with a tie.
Both incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd received 181 votes in the May 1 election. A third candidate, Brockley Moore, finished with 112 votes.
The election to determine the winner between Boyd and Harris will be June 12, with early voting conducted weekdays beginning today and concluding June 8.
The first and last days of early voting will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting the other days will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters may cast ballots at either of the two early voting locations:
Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street
Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Election Day voting will take place June 12 at precinct polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, early voting for the June 5 runoff election concludes today at the Harker Heights Recreation Center with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The runoff for the Place 5 seat on the Harker Heights City Council is between Sam Halabi and Stacey Wilson after neither received more than 50% of the vote in the May 1 election, as required by the city charter.
According to official city totals, canvassed on May 11, Halabi received 502 votes, or 34% and Wilson got 474 votes, or 32%.
Two other candidates, Jeffrey K. Harris and Vitalis Dubininkas, finished out of the runoff.
Halabi and Wilson are seeking the seat currently held by Jody Nicholas, who was term limited and ineligible for reelection.
As the polls closed Thursday, 477 residents had cast ballots at the early-voting site, and another nine mail-in ballots had been received.
Early voting numbers for Friday were not available Monday.
Both early voting and Election Day voting will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
The votes from the June 5 election will be canvassed June 15, with the winner to be sworn into office that day.
