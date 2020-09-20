Three at-large seats are open on the Killeen City Council for the upcoming Nov. 3 election, which was rescheduled from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marine Corps veteran Carla Escalante is on her first run for office, and is a proponent of youth participation and safety.
Name: Carla Esperanza Escalante
Age: 29
Occupation: Stay at home mom/Graduate student at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in marriage family and child counseling
What neighborhood do you live in?
White Estates
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area? What is your education level?
I was raised in Central America on traditional family values and roles. However, I immigrated to the USA in 2012. I enlisted and served in the Marine Corps from 2013-2018 and established a family. My spouse was brought here on orders.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in?
I am currently pursuing a degree in marriage family and child counseling so I can better serve, heal and guide our families in Central Texas.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
No. I decided to run, my husband actually encouraged me to run, because I am a passionate advocate and no small warrior. Youth, young adults and all citizens really need a critical and fresh voice in the council that has no monetary or other sort of link in benefits to decisions passed by council.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
Youth participation and safety; first responders quality of life and their services to the city; upping voters participation in newer generations; safer lighting around the new elementary schools.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am a mother, a wife, a student and a veteran. Chances are you and I can relate in at least two of my roles. I am not perfect or the best qualified to bring change over night. However, change comes from advocacy, innovation and perseverance. Qualities that thankfully as a Sergeant of Marines I possess, but more importantly compassion.
What are your qualifications for this position?
Marine Corps prepared me to go against those that are twice my size and finish a mission. Our goals as a community need to prevail over differences in opinion and take the best/efficient and proficient approach to improving our city.
There's no mention of political party in this Q & A. Do you identify as a Democrat or a Republican? Inquiring minds want to know!
Log In
