Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, is looking to hold his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 25th district of Texas against a familiar foe, Democratic challenger Julie Oliver.
Williams defeated Oliver in 2018 with 53.6 percent of the vote.
The 71-year-old Williams has touted “Main Street America” as his priority for his most recent campaign.
He said that in his district, more than 58,000 jobs have been saved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic because of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Oliver has challenged his priorities.
“My opponent, Roger Williams, has publicly stated that families laid off by the recession should receive $0 in additional unemployment, while taking more than $1 million in PPP loans for his own private car dealership,” Oliver said via email Thursday.
Williams has been a small business owner for more than 50 years, and he owns a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership in Weatherford.
Williams said other priorities include lower taxes and less government.
He said he has heard from several constituents who big government and the “socialist agenda” that he calls “the founding principle of the 2020 Democrat party.”
Williams also said he is spending as much time as possible to improve the well-being of soldiers and families at Fort Hood.
He has served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, first being elected in 2012.
Oliver, 48, said she grew up poor in south Dallas. She was raised by a single mom and was homeless for a short period of time while in high school, she said via email.
Oliver has said one of her top priorities is health care for all and to secure protections for citizens with pre-existing conditions, such as her son.
She has more than 20 years experience in health care finance, she said via email.
Oliver said, if elected, she intends to serve on the Veterans Affairs committee to ensure that veterans have better health care and to ensure their disability claims are approved faster.
Oliver’s other priorities include good-paying jobs, fair taxes and ending political corruption. She said she promises to not take money from Political Action Committees.
