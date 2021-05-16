For most of 2020 Killeen Councilmember Shirley Fleming attended council meetings via Zoom. With COVID affecting those 65 and older the most, the safest option for the octogenarian was at home.
But for Tuesday’s meeting she opted to attend in council chambers, gracing the dais for the final time. She wore a long black dress and a Sunday-best silver hat, taking her seat to the right of Mayor Jose Segarra.
As she looked out into the audience seated in council chambers for the final time there were plenty of memories for the term-limited councilmember to reflect on.
“I see a lot of work. I see a lot of commitments I’ve made,” Fleming said in a May 6 interview with the Herald. “I see a lot of hard work and research.”
Though the job of a council member isn’t considered fulltime, Fleming, who was the mayor pro tem for her final term, took her responsibility seriously. Beginning when she took office in May 2015, the retired department of corrections worker got up every morning, dressed for work and spent a half-day in her home office.
With photos of her family member watching over her at her desk, she took calls from constituents, returned emails and read staff reports. Fleming wasn’t shy to open her home up either, hosting pre-COVID neighborhood watch meetings. She also regularly hosted forums in the community to give voice to her District 1 constituents.
Fleming was 75 when she took her oath of office, but she was never the shy grandmother sitting in the corner. She asked questions, respectfully debated and didn’t back down when her proposals or ideas were struck down.
Close votes
In the discussion with the Herald last week she talked about losing a lot of votes 3-4 early in her tenure, particularly on the issue of impact fees and no-knock warrants.
“It was always three to four, all the time. I almost cried,” said Fleming. “We had all the good ol boys fighting against us.”
Despite the push-back, she continued to pursue both issues, believing it was best for the community.
“I think the good Lord kept me going. God and my family,” Fleming said. “And the fact that I’m committed to my community. When you are committed to a cause, a movement, you have to keep on going.”
The issue of impact fees had been debated, studied, and discussed in the city for over a decade, but never passed. The fees will help the city recoup the cost of building roads and infrastructure to new developments. Fleming supported the issue, but continued to find herself on the losing end of 3-4 votes.
In early 2020 she went out as a citizen and collected 900 signatures, eventually getting the item on the council agenda.
“If we don’t take the opportunity now, then when?” Fleming asked at the April 13, 2021, council meeting.
Her persistence paid off when the council approved impact fees one month before she left office.
No-knocks
The battle to get no-knock warrants on the agenda was a similar uphill fight. In the discussion with the Herald, Fleming said she called Councilmember Jessica Green from Louisville, Kentucky, who was integral in getting Louisville’s ban on no-knock warrants passed following the Breonna Taylor shooting.
Fleming said Green offered to fly in and testify, but it was not needed. The civil unrest regarding police brutality against Black people in America had changed the conversation. The motion passed 6-1 on April 27.
“I’m so glad we got this passed,” Fleming said of outlawing no-knock warrants by Killeen police. “It’s one of my greatest accomplishments.”
Not every vote was easy though. When the council was presented with an $8 million budget shortfall in 2016 Fleming asked for an audit of the city finances. After reviewing the forensic audit the council, including Fleming, voted to remove interim City Manager Ann Farris from office.
“Those were two of the worst votes I think I had to be confronted with,” Fleming said. “I’m still sick about it.”
On Tuesday in council chambers Fleming hugged several of her council colleagues as she left the dais for the final time.
“As my mayor pro tem she did a great job,” Mayor Segarra said. “She kept the council together. She was that spark of wisdom sometimes that we needed.”
Segarra presented Fleming with a plaque for her service to the city.
“Your tireless efforts to bring attention, opportunities and resources to District 1 and north Killeen have shown tangible results that will continue to be realized for many years to come,” the plaque said. “Your leadership, principals on inclusion, diversity, and transparency has led to meaningful positive change.”
The Future
With Segarra unable to run for mayor again next year due to term limits, Fleming’s name has been thrown around as a possible candidate. While Fleming vows to continue to be politically active, the 81-year-old isn’t looking at higher office.
“They are trying to get me to run, but I won’t,” Fleming said.
She may not be in an elected position, but she will still continue to cultivate the neighborhood watch program she started, work with Texas Save our Youth and make sleeping mats for the homeless. She will also continue to attend the District 1 committee meetings, albeit from a citizen’s perspective.
“Thank you very much,” Fleming said as she wrapped up her goodbye speech in council chambers on Tuesday. “I love you, and may God bless each and every one of you.”
