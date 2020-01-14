As 2020 rolls on, the filing date for the May 2 municipal election is here. Area city and school board candidates can begin filing Wednesday to be on the ballot for the upcoming election.
In Killeen, there are three at-large seats and the mayoral seat up for election in May.
Current Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who was re-elected in May 2018, told the Herald earlier this month he is seeking reelection.
At-large seats held by Juan Rivera and Gregory Johnson are up for grabs. Both men are not seeking reelection. Butch Menking, who is in his first term as a Killeen councilman, told the Herald through email recently, he “hasn’t decided yet.”
Filing can begin Wednesday and ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. Killeen candidates wishing to file can find the application on the city’s website, www.killeentexas.gov. Early voting runs from April 20 through April 28.
Other Cities, School Districts
KISD
The Killeen school board Places 4 and 5 seats are up for election. Brett Williams holds Place 5 and Marvin Rainwater holds Place 4. Williams has been on the board of trustees since November 2018 and Rainwater has been on the board for six years. Both candidates plan to run for reelection in May.
A new school bond could also be on the ballot for the May election if a recommendation is approved by the KISD board of trustees before Feb. 14. The current recommendation that was approved by the bond steering committee is a $265 million bond that includes two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, the renovation of Ellison High School and upgrades to the athletic stadiums at Harker Heights, Ellison and Shoemaker high schools. The board could make changes to the proposed bond before taking a vote on it.
The application to file for the election can be found at www.killeenisd.org.
Belton
The mayor seat, currently held by Marion Grayson, and two at-large city council seats, currently held by Wayne Carpenter and Guy O’Banion, are up for election. The application to file is in the candidate packet that can be found in the elections section of the city’s website, www.beltontexas.gov.
Belton ISD
There are two at-large seats on the Belton ISD board of trustees up for election in May. Applications can be obtained from either the Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us, or the office of the Assistant Superintendent for Student Services at the Belton ISD Administration Building, 400 N Wall St. They must be filed with the office of the Assistant Superintendent for Student Services by 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Harker Heights
The mayor’s seat and council member Place 4 are up for election in May.
Spencer Smith is the incumbent mayor and John Reider is the incumbent Place 4 councilman, though he is term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to run again.
Candidates that want to file need to pick up a packet at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing.
Salado
The mayor’s seat and two aldermen positions are up for election.
The incumbent mayor of Salado is Skip Blancett, and the two aldermen positions are currently held by Frank Coachman and Michael Coggin.
Candidates who wish to file can visit the city’s website, www.saladotx.gov, under the 2020 General Election Information tab to find the application.
Salado ISD
Three school board seats are up for election, currently held by Kim Bird, Troy Smith and Nate Self. Applications can be picked up at the district’s administration building, 601 N. Main St.
Florence
Two at-large city council seats and the mayor are up for election.
Mary Condon is the incumbent mayor, and Debra Bartos Cahill and Candy Kyle are the incumbents for the city council seats. To file, candidates can pick up an application from city hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave., or visit the city’s website, www.florencetex.com, under the city government and elections tab.
