Candidates who wish to run for Killeen city and school board elections can now file an application do so.
All four district seats for the Killeen City Council will be open for the May 1 election. Two Killeen school board seats are also up for election on the same date.
Councilmembers Debbie Nash-King and Steve Harris will be eligible to run again, but due to term limits, Shirley Fleming will not be allowed to run again. The District 3 seat will also be up for election that was previously held by Jim Kilpatrick, who died Jan. 5 after battling COVID-19.
Nash-King, Harris and Ramon Alvarez have all filed for the upcoming election, city officials confirmed Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. Harris and Nash-King have both filed for reelection and Alvarez has filed for the District 3 seat previously held by Kilpatrick.
In a statement to the Herald Wednesday, Nash-King said her “top priorities will continue to be lowering crime rate, economic growth for our city, and she will not support tax increase or fee increase. She will also remain an advocate for the youth and for the completion of the new senior center.”
Feb. 12 will be the last day for filing applications for place on ballot for election, which must be received in Killeen city secretary’s office by 5 p.m., with Feb. 16 being the last day for filing as a write-in candidate.
The month of April has several key dates related to the election. April 1 will be the last day to register to vote and April 19 is both the first day for early voting by personal appearance as well as the last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked).
April 27 is the last day for early voting, and mail-in ballots must be received by Election Day, with votes to be canvassed May 11.
KISD
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees election day will be on May 1, and two board members will be up for election.
The current president, JoAnn Purser and board member Minerva Trujillo both have their terms ending in May.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot will be able to do so beginning on Jan. 13 and through Feb. 12.
Central Texas College
The Central Texas College District will hold an election this May for two expiring terms on its board of trustees.
The terms for Bill Beebe, Place 4, and Brenda Coley, Place 5, end this May. Both are at-large positions and carry six-year terms.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot can do so beginning on Jan. 13 and through Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. No applications had been received by close of business Wednesday.
city of harker heights
Two seats are up for election on the Harker Heights City Council in the May 1 election.
The Place 2 seat is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist, who is finishing his first term.
The Place 5 seat is held by Council Member Jody Nicholas, who is completing her second term and ineligible for re-election.
Both seats carry three-year terms that expire in May 2023.
Filing applications may be picked up at City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
City of lampasas
In the city of Lampasas, four positions up for election. The mayor’s seat, Place 1, Place 2 and Place 6 will all be up for election.
Lampasas ISD
Three seats are up for election this May on the Lampasas ISD school board. The seats of Bill Brister, Place 1, Randy Morris, Place 2, and Dan Claussen, Place 3 are up for grabs. Candidates interested in filing an application for any one of those seats may do so by visiting the Lampasas ISD human resources office located at 207 W. 8th St. in Lampasas.
Lampasas ISD began accepting applications on Jan. 13. The final day to turn in a candidate application is Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. The election will be held on May 1.
city of kempner
In Kempner, three positions are up for election. The expiring seats of Mayor Keith Harvey, John Wilkerson, council member place 3, and Mack Ruszkiewicz, council member Place 4, are up for election this May.
The election will be held between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1. Interested residents may drop off their application for a place on the ballot at 12288 U.S. Highway 190 in Kempner or mail it in to P.O. Box 660, Kempner, Tx, 76539. Applications will be accepted between Jan. 13 and Feb. 12.
May 1 Killeen City Election: Key dates
Jan. 1 - First day to apply for ballot by mail
Jan. 13 - First day for filing applications for place on general election ballot; first day for write-in candidate to submit declaration
Feb. 12 - Last day for filing application for place on ballot for election; must be received in city secretary’s office by 5 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Last day for filing as a write-in candidate in election
April 1 - Last day to register to vote in May 1 election
April 19 - First day for early voting by personal appearance
April 19 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
April 27 - Last day for early voting by personal appearance
May 1 - Election Day. Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail
May 11 - Canvass votes
Dates are subject to change
Source: City of Killeen
