The Killeen City Council will have its Tuesday evening workshop meeting at City Hall where it is slated to discuss various topics including a Fourth of July fireworks display and a briefing on the Texas Legislature from the Schlueter Group.
In the first part of the meeting, the council will be hearing various resolutions including a proposal from Joseph Strunz with Magic Display Pyrotechnics FX, based in Copperas Cove, to hold a fireworks show for the Fourth of July weekend at Killeen Athletics Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., on July 2. The fireworks show would be viewable from downtown Killeen, according to a city staff report attached to the proposal.
The city staff is recommending the council pass the proposed fireworks show.
Last year, Killeen resident Bear Jones, an entertainer who organizes festivals in the area, tried to seek council approval for the use of fireworks for a similar Fourth of July event near the Killeen Special Events Center.
However, Jones was denied the opportunity in a 6-1 vote on June 22, with councilwoman Mellisa Brown in opposition. Council members, police and city staff raised questions at the time about security, crowd control and that Jones had applied for the fireworks show too late in order for proper arrangements to be made.
Other resolutions or memorandums to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
Accepting the annual audit report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021.
Authorizing the purchase of solar LED lighting for the Conder Park Parking Lot and Long Branch Park from JEC Energy Solutions in the amount of $122,370.19.
Updating the Interlocal Automatic Aid Agreement for Fire and EMS Services with the City of Harker Heights.
Approving an Interlocal Automatic Aid Agreement for Fire and EMS Services with the City of Belton.
Approving a professional services agreement with Garver, LLC, for the Apron Rehabilitation Phase II project at the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport, in the amount of $63,600.
Accepting the FY 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Award and approving an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Temple and Bell County.
The council will then go into public hearings. The two hearings of note are possibly amending the fiscal year annual budget of the city and possibly amending the Chapter 31 ordinance dealing with zoning, where the council could adopt architectural and site design standards.
The other public hearings will deal with developers requesting zone changes from the Future Land Use Map and changing zones.
The council will then move into discussion items. These include a briefing from the Schlueter Group to discuss 2023 legislative priorities. Also to be discussed will be a water treatment plant expansion, receiving a mental health presentation, short-term residential rental activity, and reflective addresses on curbs.
Towards the end of the meeting, the members of the council will present future agenda item requests. These include:
Briefing from Transportation Excellence for the 21st Century.
Discharging firearms in city limits
KEDC structure review
Request quarterly update from KEDC
First responder mental health program
Discuss reported concerns within KPD
The meeting will start 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Residents can also watch the council meeting on Channel 10.
The council will also have a meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. to discuss amendments to the chapter 26 ordinance dealing with developments and subdivisions with home developers.
