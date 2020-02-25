The Florence ISD board of trustees has three places up for election in the May 2, 2020 election. Four members filed for the election prior to the Feb. 14 filing deadline but one has withdrawn.
David Edgar and Donna Burson filed for place 1, Jeffrey Stone is the incumbent for place 2 and Anthony DeAugustineo filed for place 3.
As of Monday, Donna Burson withdrew her candidacy and there is no longer a contested seat for the board of trustees, and the district will not have an election, according to an email from Debbie Bean, the administrative assistant to the superintendent for the district.
