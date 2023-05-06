With five people running for three at-large positions on the Florence City Council, it was anybody’s race in the City of Florence.
By Saturday night, incumbent candidates Lesa Ragsdale, who has been on the council since 2012, and Denise Deichmann, an alderwoman since 2022, kept their seats on the council. Ragsdale had 31% of the vote, or 51 votes, followed by Mike Harrell with more than 22% of the vote total, or 37 votes. Deichmann will retain her seat with almost 18% of the total, or 29 votes, according to unofficial results released on Saturday night by the Williamson County Elections Office.
The results include both early voting and Election Day totals.
The other two candidates for City Council were David Merideth, who had 24 votes; and Terry D. Ward, 22 votes.
People who live in the Florence Independent School District area cast their ballots for three positions on the board of trustees.
Place 1 was the most hotly-contested seat, with three people running to replace David Edgar: Brandon Bertelson, Shay Holloway and Pete Burson.
By Saturday evening, Burson had secured Place 1 with 60% of the vote total, or 146 votes, according to unofficial results.
Place 3 was the other contested seat. Voters overwhelmingly decided to keep Anthony Luciano DeAugustineo — who prevailed with more than 79% of the vote total, or 192 votes — against challenger Laura Pressley, who ended up with 50 votes.
With no one contesting his seat at Place 2, Jeff Stone will retain his position on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.