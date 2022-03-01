Two candidates are in the lead for their respective party’s State Senate 24 nomination to fill the seat vacated by incumbent Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, who is running for Texas Land Commissioner — and was leading three other candidates in that race late Tuesday.
With about 88% of the votes counted, as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pete Flores, a retired game warden from Austin, appeared to be polling ahead of his Republican opponents with 33,387 votes or 46% of all the ballots counted, according to the Texas Tribune.
State Senate District 24 includes Killeen, Bell County and other counties.
Republican challenger Raul Reyes, a homebuilder and retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel from Castroville west of San Antonio, had the second most number of votes with 23,697 or 32.6% of the electorate, the Texas Tribune reported. Lamar Lewis, a retired educator from Temple, came in last for his party’s nomination with 15,549 votes.
Locally, in Bell County, 8,729 people cast a ballot in favor of front-runner Flores, according to Bell County unofficial results.
Reyes and Lewis garnered 4,755 and 4,041 Bell County votes respectively, according to county data.
In November, Flores will face off against Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod, a software engineering manager from Cedar Park.
In the Democratic primary race, Jones-Hospod was polling ahead of Jeremy Kohlwes, a military retiree from Castroville, by 11,866 votes. Jones-Hospod garnered 16,147 votes and Kohlwes brought in 4,281 votes, according to the Texas Tribune.
Bell County residents cast 5,799 ballots in favor of Jones-Hospod and 1,764 in favor of Kohlwes, according to county data.
