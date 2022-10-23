Pete Flores, a former state senator from Pleasanton, mounted a comeback bid for the state’s upper chamber earlier this year that won him the Republican nomination for the newly redrawn Senate District 24, which includes Bell County.
Flores — who won a heated primary runoff against homebuilder and veteran Raul Reyes in the spring — now faces Democratic challenger Kathy Jones-Hospod in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Monday.
Flores lost a prior election in Senate District 19 before moving into District 24 during the 2021 redistricting. His campaign received the endorsements of many Republicans, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, state Sen. Dawn Buckingham and former President Donald Trump.
“As your State Senator, I will oppose the Biden Administration’s radical policies that have damaged the oil and gas industry, killed jobs, increased gas prices and drove inflation,” Flores said in a Twitter post.
Senate District 24 is a mostly rural district that runs from Flores’ hometown of Pleasanton, curves around San Antonio to go up into the Hill Country and north of Austin to include Bell County.
“It’s not the old District 19, but it still encompasses the heartland of Texas, the parts of Texas I most closely identify with,” Flores said in a news release, referring to Senate District 24. “I know the people and the ideas and values they hold dear.”
The Nov. 8 election will be the first time in decades that federal law allows Texas to draw and use political maps without first getting federal approval to ensure that they’re not disenfranchising the voting rights of people of color, The Texas Tribune reported.
“That federal preclearance requirement in the Voting Rights Act was gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013,” the Tribune reported. “Since the enactment of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, Texas has not made it through a single decade without a federal court admonishing it for violating federal protections for voters of color.
Jones-Hospod, the Democrat running for the seat, said the district’s boundaries are gerrymandered to aid Republicans.
“This is gerrymandering … SD24 is the T-Rex-shaped district,” she said on her website. “It’s designed to suppress votes.”
Jones-Hospod, an engineer, said freedom and democracy are the cornerstones in America.
“I will continue to fight for the rights and freedom of every Texan,” she said. “Gerrymandering and voter suppression damage democracy. Protecting our votes is priority.”
Jones-Hospod said she would fight to ensure that Texas receives $10-15 billion in federal funds refused by the governor each year as well as fight state efforts to file U.S. Supreme Court cases for other states such as the 2020 election.
“Despite exhaustive investigations and audits done in Texas on our dime, there is NO evidence of any significant voter fraud,” Jones-Hospod said on her website. “The Texas Secretary of State testified before our Legislature that we had secure and safe elections. There are many obstacles to a ‘Free’ and ‘Fair’ election in Texas which do not serve the people of Texas. We can find solutions to make sure every eligible voter can register and vote.”
Flores said he supports the U.S. Constitution.
“I am a strong believer that our government should be run according to the Constitution of the United States and of the great state of Texas,” Flores said on his website. “We should not stand by at any time and allow anyone to impose any law or regulation that is not constitutionally valid. As a Texas peace officer for 27 years, I took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution and I have and will continue to do exactly that as your senator.”
Flores also said he supports gun rights.
“I will oppose any effort to undermine a citizen’s lawful possession of firearms in this state,” he said.
Jones-Hospod said she would fight to support those that have served or are serving to keep Texans safe.
“Our foster care system is broken and has been under a federal judge oversight for over a decade,” she said.
Currently there are 200 children in foster care with nowhere to sleep other than CPS offices — this has been an on-going issue for years. Last year 100 children died in Texas foster care.”
Jones-Hospod said she is opposed to billions spent on border security. “$4-5 billion on the border not supported by
(Customs) statistics and refusal to show receipts,” she said.
Flores said he “has been helping secure the border from his days as head of the Texas game warden division, where cadets were trained to hold an illegal alien.”
Flores website said he has “shown his dedication to securing our border by voting for $1 billion for manpower and needed equipment. Pete Flores believes in the American Dream and that those immigrating to the United States need to follow the rules and come here legally.”
