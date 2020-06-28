A race for the Texas House of Representatives will effectively be decided July 14.
Incumbent Texas Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, will face fellow Republican Shelby Slawson in a runoff election for Sheffield’s District 59 seat. No Democrats are running in the race.
The district covers eight counties — Comanche, Coryell, Erath, Hamilton, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Somervell.
Sheffield, 59, was first elected to the seat on Nov. 7, 2012.
Heading into the runoff, the state of Texas faces a pandemic that has garnered the attention of both candidates. Revitalizing the state economy in the wake of the pandemic is one of the top priorities for both Sheffield and Slawson.
“We must stop COVID-19, safely reopen and recharge our economy so folks can earn a living, and uphold our pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment values,” Sheffield said via email Thursday.
The other top priorities for Sheffield are strengthening the rural public schools and rural hospitals.
“We need to make sure they keep the funds they need to deliver the same high-quality services that the urban areas get,” Sheffield said via email.
Sheffield is part of the legislature’s budget-writing committee, he said.
Slawson, 43, said the pandemic has caused “body blows” to the economy, workers, and property taxpayers.
One of the top priorities for Slawson is, “reigniting the economy and bringing meaningful relief to taxpayers.”
Aside from helping the economy, Slawson said her other top issues are securing the Texas border, defending 2nd Amendment rights and adequately investing into the rural public school classrooms.
Investing in the public schools would include increased vocational training, fighting unfunded mandates and providing property tax relief to residents.
Coronavirus
On the coronavirus, Sheffield and Slawson both say quelling the spread is an individual responsibility.
Sheffield is a family doctor, and he said he has worked closely with Gov. Greg Abbott to combat the coronavirus.
“I can tell you that the absolute best thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by taking personal responsibility and following the CDC guidelines and Governor Abbott’s medically-informed instructions,” Sheffield said via email Thursday.
Slawson had similar sentiments and listed the things individuals can do.
“All of us can make a difference in slowing the spread by following sensible health protocols to stay home when ill; self-quarantine if exposed to the virus; routinely disinfect commonly-used surfaces; wear a mask when appropriate; social distance; and wash and sanitize our hands thoroughly and often,” she said via email Thursday.
Police Reform
On the topic of police reform, Sheffield and Slawson both say they support police officers.
“Each year, a few bad incidents happen,” Sheffield said Thursday.
Since Sheffield said a majority of officers do the right thing, he continues to support them.
“The vast majority are doing their best and doing an excellent job,” Sheffield said. “And they stand between us and an unsafe society.”
Slawson said the bad actors within the police force should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
“But when it comes to the rest of our selfless, courageous LEOs we should never malign the many for the inexcusable actions of the very few,” she said. “I fully back the blue and stand firmly against the destructive socialist cries to defund and/or disband the police.”
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Precinct 3 in Coryell County will also have a new county commissioner on Jan. 1, 2021.
Republicans Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey are vying for the spot in the July runoff after becoming the top two contenders in the March 3 primary.
The third precinct in Coryell County covers much of the eastern part of the county and parts of Gatesville.
Any registered voter in the county can vote in the runoff election, according to Justin Carothers, the county’s tax assessor/collector. Carothers said voters must vote in the same party’s runoff as the party they voted for in the March primary.
In March, Basham, 46, finished with 473 total votes, good for 25%, and Veazey, 49, received 389 votes, or 21%.
More than 50% of votes was required to win the primary.
Early voting for the July 14 runoff begins today.
Questions to Basham and Veazey were not immediately returned as of press time.
Veazey told the Herald in February that he operates several rural water co-ops in the county. He also told the Herald that he has served on the board of the Fort Gates Water Supply Corporation for 20 years. Veazey said he is a self-employed utility contractor.
Basham trains race horses at his family’s ranch. The horses he trains race mainly in Texas, but sometimes they travel to other states to race.
He entered the family business after college. His grandfather and uncle also trained race horses, he said.
The runoff winner is almost assured victory in the November election since there are no Democratic challengers for the seat.
Coryell County will have two Democratic runoff elections. One will be for U.S. Senate as Mary “MJ” Hegar faces state Sen. Royce West to see who will challenge Sen. John Cornyn.
Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto “Beto” Alonzo will face each other to see who will challenge Republican James Wright for Railroad Commissioner in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.