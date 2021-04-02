HARKER HEIGHTS — Four of the six candidates in the Harker Heights City Council May 1 election attended the first “Front Yard Forum” this week.
Gathering at the home of Robert Dixon on Thursday evening were candidates Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi and Stacey Wilson, who are running for the Place 5 seat on the Council, and Howard “Scot” Arey, who is running against Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Blomquist, the incumbent in Place 2.
Blomquist and Jeffrey Harris did not attend the forum.
A total of 12 residents, including the candidates, gathered in Dixon’s yard to discuss and hear about Heights city issues.
The four candidates agreed the openness of the front-yard forum gave residents an opportunity to relax in an informal setting that encouraged them to meet the candidates and share their concerns about living in Harker Heights.
Dixon volunteered his property so candidates and citizens could meet together for participation in this new approach to campaigning. Another volunteer will be hosting the next Front Yard Forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, on Coyote Circle. The address is 717 Coyote Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.