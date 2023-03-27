Killeen’s District 1 City Council seat is held by Jessica Gonzalez, and as part of her campaign for reelection, she is holding an “Sip & See” event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Space Create Interactive Studios, 207 W. Avenue D, in downtown Killeen.
“Come and join us for great speakers, music, food and refreshments,” Gonzalez said.
The event is open to the public.
The City Council election is May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.