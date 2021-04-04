Name: Jessica A. Gonzalez
Age: 44
Occupation: General Manager of Sales & Operations/Filmmaker
What neighborhood do you live in?
District 1/ North Killeen
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I grew up in Killeen, my dad retired from the United States Army, my mother is a retired teacher from Killeen ISD. Early on my parents taught me the value of being tenacious, self starting, vision and purpose driven, the importance of focus and taking deliberate action, compassion for our fellow man/woman, the power of forgiveness, and ultimately the value of love.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I’ve been in sales for well over 25 years, my very first job was at the Winn-Dixie that was on Fort Hood Street, and I have been moving on up ever since. Currently I’m a General Manager of sales and operations. Largely, my responsibilities include, but are not limited to, building efficient teams, conflict resolution, and developing new and engaging ways to achieve common goals. As a filmmaker I desired to tell compelling and thought provoking stories that in some way add value to the viewers.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
I have not run for public office before; however I have always been very active within the communities I worked and lived. Coming home and seeing the changes to my town and some that were much needed, I felt compelled to not just be a spectator, or complain from the sidelines, but to jump in and help bring about the change and progress I wished to see.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
I want District 1 to be known as a diverse community of choice for people to live, work, and play. I plan to achieve this by bridging the gap and ensuring I provide transparent leadership and engaging communication. Driving real progress is the priority, as I work to resolve issues most important to the citizens. Issues such as safety, partnering to develop better income and job producing opportunities, advocating for fiscal responsibility, and ultimately unifying our community behind our common goals.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I want the citizens of Killeen to know, I’m family oriented, living a purpose driven life, I have a firm foundation in my faith, I’m a passionate advocate for truth, and justice, and I strive to utilize my voice for the voiceless. I sincerely care about my town and the people in it.
