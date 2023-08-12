A former Copperas Cove ISD school board trustee has filed for election.
Jeff Gorres has filed for Place 7 on the school board, a seat currently filled by Dr. Karen Harrison.
Gorres served one term on Place 5 from 2019-2022. He was defeated by current trustee Heather Copeland in the 2022 election.
As of around 4 p.m. Thursday, Harrison had yet to file for reelection, according to district spokesman Kurtis Quillin.
John Gallen, incumbent for Place 6, has filed for reelection.
