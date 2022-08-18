LAMPASAS — With a promise to fight “forever wars,” enact legislation to curtail gun violence and support America’s veteran population, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke waded into a sea of 405 supporters and critics alike for a town hall Thursday amid torrential rainfall.
“I am for the veteran, who willingly signed up to save the country,” he said. “What if we spared no expense to support our veterans? What if we do our best for those who have done their best for us?”
O’Rourke’s 49-day Texas tour has largely focused on themes of veteran support and gun control. On the latter subject, the El Paso resident referenced the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting, which left 23 dead and another 23 injured, as well as this year’s shooting in Uvalde, where O’Rourke grew up.
O’Rourke asked Lampasas County residents to support raising the minimum age for purchasing an AR-15 rifle from 18 to 21, enacting red flag laws and instituting universal background checks.
O’Rourke admitted during the Thursday town hall that “criminals don’t follow the law,” but stated that Patrick Crusius purchased an AR-15 “the minute he turned 18, and then he drove more than 300 miles to my hometown.” O’Rourke stated that Crusius did not otherwise intend to break the law and would have waited until he was 21.
“That would have bought my neighbors three more years,” he said. “Texas has a tradition of responsible gun ownership.”
O’Rourke also pledged his support to public education, advocating for an increase to teacher retirement benefits, which he said has not received a cost of living adjustment since 2004.
One woman, during the public comment portion of the event, stated that she is unable to receive her full retirement benefits due to the Social Security Windfall Exemption Provision.
“I worked for years,” she said.
In addition, O’Rourke advocated for the removal of the STAAR test in Texas public schools.
“These tests are not an accurate indication of a student’s ability,” he said.
The border
During the town hall, O’Rourke advocated for a streamlined process for immigrants, denouncing Gov. Greg Abbott’s “catch and jail” program, as well as the policy to fly immigrants to New York and other states.
O’Rourke also decried the activation of 13,000 National Guardsmen as part of Operation Lone Star, a program enacted by Abbott in response a 2021 influx of border crossings.
“I don’t want [The National Guard] to be used by demagogues,” he said.
On marijuana, O’Rourke said “Texans want cannabis legalized.” He advocated for the creation of a medical marijuana law, and to commercialize the growth, sale and distribution of marijuana.
This sat well with some attendees, such as Nancy and Gerardo Gomez, who said they were in support of marijuana decriminalization and use as a medical treatment.
“I’m sick of taking these pills that they keep giving me,” Gomez said.
The use of marijuana as a medical treatment has been the focus of a debate raging across Texas cities over the past few months; the topic of marijuana decriminalization was discussed at a Killeen City Council meeting recently, and will be voted on by residents in November.
Community engagement
Though the crowd that greeted O’Rourke when he arrived was mixed in their support, the majority of attendees remained respectful, including Harrison Hayes, a soon-to-be Texas A&M University freshman. Hayes approached O’Rourke wearing a blue “I hate liberals” shirt. What followed was a discussion on immigration and gun control.
“He was reasonable, but I feel like he’s walking back what he says,” Hayes said afterward.
Other attendees were less kind.
“He’s lying,” said Kathy Carnley. “He’s a liar.”
O’Rourke has made it a point to engage with voters on both sides of the political aisle.
“The most important reason to visit is to get to know the people that I want to serve as governor, and to listen directly to them about the issues that matter the most in their lives,” he said. “I just spoke to two young gentlemen who may not be supporters of mine and they disagree on some issues, but I want to hear their perspective on the issues they wanted to talk about, which is immigration and the border.”
