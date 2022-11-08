Copperas Cove voters appear to have selected John Hale to succeed Jay Manning in the Place 4 seat on the City Council, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.
Hale is the apparent winner over Edith Natividad after receiving a total of 3,566 votes (54.5%). Natividad received 2,982 votes, good for 45.5%.
Manning was term-limited and unable to run for reelection.
Despite running unopposed, incumbent Councilman Shawn Alzona received 5,943 votes and Place 5 Councilman-elect Manuel “Monty” Montanez received 5,848 votes.
Sales Tax Issue
Copperas Cove voters also collectively said they were “for” a special election proposal to reallocate a portion of sales tax revenue.
A total of 4,881 voted "for" the measure (64.8%), while 2,647 voted "against" (35.2%).
The measure called to move one-eighth of one percent of sales tax revenue from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to the city and earmark the funds for street maintenance.
City officials are attempting to gradually improve the condition of the road network after receiving a grim picture in January about the state of the roads.
School Board
In the Copperas Cove ISD school board election, Heather Copeland appeared to be in position to unseat incumbent trustee Jeff Gorres. Including votes in Bell County, which were around 92% of all votes counted around 10:50 p.m., Copeland had received a total of 3,982 votes, good for 50.9%. Gorres had received 3,845 votes, or 49.1%.
Despite running unopposed, incumbent school board trustees Mike Wilburn and Joan Manning received 6,851 votes and 6,966 votes, respectively.
