Following a hand recount of the ballots Sunday, the Killeen City Council May 7 election results remain unchanged, city officials announced on Monday morning.
“Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed the recount petition on May 17, delaying the swearing in ceremony for former mayor Jose Segarra, current at-large councilmember Ken Wilkerson and newcomer Ramon Alvarez, who won the three at-large seats receiving 23%, 21% and 17% of the votes respectively on May 7. Current Council member, Brown, had received 1,748 votes, which was 26 less than Alvarez at the time. All results were posted to the Bell County website,” according to a Killeen news release issued about 6 a.m. Monday.
The recount was done manually, as requested by Brown and all candidates had the right to be present at the recount, per the Texas Elections Code. Brown was present, according to the release.
Brown paid $3,000 for recount to be done, a time consuming process for election workers who were required take a look at each Bell County ballot cast in the May 7 election — more than 19,000 ballots — because Killeen voters could vote at any polling location in Bell County during early voting and on Election Day.
“The City of Killeen worked closely with Bell County to ensure everyone followed the necessary steps in the recount process and was fair and thorough,” said Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who managed and supervised the recount that began 10 a.m. Sunday at the Lions Club Senior Center. “We will follow protocol and proceed with these results.”
The swearing in ceremony for Segarra, Wilkerson and Alvarez is set to happen today, Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers, according to the release. Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna will conduct the swearing in.
Nash-King, who won in a landslide, was sworn in as mayor during a May 17 special council meeting, when the votes were canvassed. Nash-King received 72% of the votes to remain mayor of Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.