A runoff election in Harker Heights today will determine who will serve in the Place 5 seat on the Harker Heights City Council.
Candidates Sam Halabi and Stacey L. Wilson have been campaigning hard for the seat since the May 1 election resulted in neither candidate receiving more than 50% of vote votes cast, as required by the city charter. As a result, a runoff election was required.
Numbers provided by the city showed 819 residents voted early, with 809 ballots cast at the Recreation Center, and 10 mail-in votes.
A total of 222 ballots were cast Tuesday, the final day of early voting and the highest one-day total in the six-day early-voting period.
In-person voting on Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
The winner of the runoff will take over the seat held by incumbent Jody Nicholas, who is term limited by the City Charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
The winner of the runoff will serve a three-year term ending May 2024.
In the May 1 election, Halabi received 502 votes, or 34%. Wilson got 474 votes or 32%.
Two other candidates, Jeffrey K. Harris and Vitalis Dubininkas finished out of the runoff. Harris received 360 votes or 26% and Dubininkas received 48 votes or 4%.
Halabi, 56, has been a resident of Harker Heights for 28 years and is self-employed.
Wilson, 58, is a government contractor and has been a Texas resident for the past 21 years.
For more local election coverage, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
