With mail-in ballots now counted in the May 1 Killeen City Council election, the race between District 4 incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd has ended in a tie, according to unofficial results released by the city Monday.
Harris and Boyd finished with 181 votes each, pending a recount already filed by Harris. The results are expected to be made official when city leaders canvass the votes at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Boyd was in the lead by two votes following the May 1 election, but made up for it with mail-in votes that were counted on Monday, according to information released by the city.
City officials have not said when the recount would take place.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.