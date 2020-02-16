For the third consecutive election, Lometa resident Misty Maldonado is facing off against John Harris for Lampasas County constable for Precinct 2 and 3.
Harris was originally elected to the position in 2012.
Prior to winning the 2012 election, Harris was the police chief of the Lometa Police Department.
Maldonado, 45, has 14 years experience in law enforcement. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice Administration. She has her Master Peace Officer License from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Question: What are the Top 3 issues facing Lampasas County and why?
Harris: “The main thing is it’s safe here in those precincts, but patrolling. Drugs are another problem in the area. Speeding in the off area roads, but we have kind of slowed all of that down. Getting the animals off the road. We have a lot of animals that get out, and patrolling the county roads will maintain that and herd the cows and goats into their respective pastures.”
Maldonado: “I believe many rural areas are facing the same issues; growth that cannot be kept up with, drugs, and a basic lack of respect for others’ property. Many people are moving to more rural areas and with that, come growing pains and the need for more housing, services, and law enforcement. Local governments in Lampasas County are doing an outstanding job at minimizing the effects of these on the citizens.”
Question: What sets you apart from the other candidate and why?
Harris: “I’ve been serving my country, and this county and the precinct right at 62 years. I have a peace officer master certificate. Vietnam combat ready; served for 13 months in Vietnam. I know what it is to run to the fire, instead of running from the fire.”
Maldonado: “My goal is to serve my community and to be a leader and a positive role model for the youth in Lampasas County and surrounding areas. I am involved in activities such as youth sporting events, community Christmas and Fall Festival, Republican party events, volunteer at the youth livestock show, and will be available, when needed. I work locally and am aware of local happenings and the needs of the citizens.”
Question: What are your concerns about crime in Lampasas County?
Harris: “I think the Sheriff’s Department and the Constable does a fairly good job. Crime is not a high rate as in most areas the size of our county. By working together, we’re trying to maintain that low profile of crime.”
Maldonado: “Lampasas County is not immune to crime, but local law enforcement agencies are doing their best to keep it at bay. Funding will need to be increased in the future in order to keep up with the growth of the population. It is much easier to maintain control of a problem than to regain it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.