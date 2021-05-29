On the first day of summer vacation, Killeen City Councilman Steve Harris, a teacher, should be enjoying some much needed time off. Instead he’s hitting the campaign trail in hopes of securing enough votes to reclaim his District 4 City Council seat.
“There is so much at stake. I don’t have time to just sit back and take a day off,” Harris told the Herald on Saturday. “Right now there is no real time to rest because what I see and believe is at stake right now.”
Harris met with his newly-formed reelection team at Boozy Beans Coffery on Clear Creek Road in District 4 on Saturday morning. He bought them coffee and pastries and spent over an hour discussing where he stands on the issues and tipping his hand on how he plans to play out the sprint to the June 12 election. The second elected is needed after Harris and challenger Michael Boyd tied in the May 1 city election, with both of them netting 181 votes apiece.
He told his team if residents ask about his availability, he wanted them to talk about the large blocks of time he gets off as a teacher including two months during the summer and blocks at holidays.
“When they talk about my availability, they forget about summer time,” Harris told his team. “That’s when I do the majority of my work.”
Harris also wanted his supporters to know how to answer questions about his vote on the no-knock warrant ordinance, which he voted against on April 27. He said he voted against the new city ordinance banning police no-knock warrants because he wanted to see the issue go to the voters instead of the council make the decision.
District 4 resident Camille Southall, who is on Team Harris, said she has seen Harris out in the neighborhoods, talking to the community members and addressing issues.
“That, to me, is important, to actually witness someone doing the work” Southall said at the coffee house on Saturday. “I really feel like he’s a true leader.”
He armed his team with pens and notebooks to not only take notes but write any names down of people who asked for assistance to get to the polls. He acknowledged the 181 voters who cast their ballot for him last time may not come back out to the second election.
“My main objective is to create 180 new voters,” Harris told his team.
Harris and the team left the coffee house and headed to Carpet Lane, one of the streets that was mistakenly put on the District 3 rolls during the May 1 election. There was a plan for a meet and greet on the street later that afternoon.
Armed with door hangers, postcards and yard signs, Harris and the team began walking Julie Lane on the bright sunny Saturday afternoon.
His summer vacation, Harris said, will start after the election.
