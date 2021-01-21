Harris, Moore face off again in Killeen City Council race

Two familiar faces in the realm of Killeen city politics are set to face off once again.
Current Killeen City Councilmember Steve Harris, 51, and former Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Brockley Moore, 53, have both filed applications to run for the District 4 council seat, currently held by Harris, in the upcoming May election. Copies of applications were provided to the Herald by the city.
Harris defeated Moore for his current seat in May of 2019, by 59.9% to 40.1% of the vote. With the win, Harris secured his second consecutive council term and third overall.
Harris also beat Moore for the same seat in 2017 with 170 votes — just 17 more than Moore’s total.
Harris previously served as the District 4 councilman from 2013 to 2015.
Harris filed to run for re-election in 2015, but later withdrew from race, giving Moore — the only other person to file — an unopposed victory that year.
“Even as there was much surprise and talk about a candidate coming forward during the last day of filing to run against me, it was not as it seemed,” Harris said in a letter to the Herald after dropping out of the 2015 race.
“The candidate did not file to run against me but to replace me while I work on achieving various personal and ministerial endeavors,” Harris wrote at the time, referring to Moore.
In a later interview, Harris said he always intended to come back and withdrew from the 2015 election because at the time he was considering going to graduate school and was trying to make sure he had job security.
Moore sought an at-large seat on the council in 2018 but failed to secure a seat.
He also has unsuccessfully run for the Killeen Independent School District board in 2011, 2012 and 2014, as well as this past November’s election.
This year’s election is May 1, and more challengers could enter the race. The filing period ends on Feb. 12.
