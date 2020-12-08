Copperas Cove residents have spoken, and they have said they want local political newcomer Vonya Hart to be their newest council member.
Facing Theresa “Terri” Deans in a runoff Tuesday for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6, Hart was named the unofficial winner, earning 594 votes, or 57%, to Deans’ 443 votes, or 43%.
When informed of the results, Hart was overwhelmed with emotion at the show of support from the voters of Copperas Cove.
“This means so much for me,” Hart said, fighting back tears. “For me, because I know who I am — what I’m made of — and where my heart is.
“And, this community is just so important to me and has been there for me so much after the passing of my husband, and just to be able to be in this type of position, just to serve, it’s just amazing.”
This is the first year Hart has run for city council, although she has served on various boards and committees, she said before the November election.
Hart celebrated the apparent victory with her family and friends Tuesday.
“I’ve worked just so hard,” Hart said. “And I’m just so glad that everyone supported me and just believed in me.”
For Deans, it is the second consecutive council race she has lost.
In 2019, Deans lost to current Councilman Jack Smith in a special election for Place 7 after the resignation of Charlie Youngs.
Smith earned a full, three-year term after running unopposed in this year’s election.
Deans and Hart were the top two vote-getters from the Nov. 3 election, but neither obtained 50% of the votes in that election, forcing the runoff.
Both of them bested current Councilman Marc Payne and former Councilman Gary Kent in November.
The Copperas Cove City Council will canvass the votes at 5 p.m. Tuesday to declare the official winner.
