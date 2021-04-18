In 2019, Kempner Mayor Keith Harvey made history, becoming the first Black mayor of the town. He ran unopposed in that election.
His path to reelection is not assured, however, as current Councilman John Wilkerson is running to unseat the incumbent Harvey in the upcoming May 1 election.
The Herald recently sent questions to all candidates of contested races, asking them why they were running, their top priorities and what makes them the better candidate.
Harvey, 48, declined to answer the questions.
“I respectfully decline. Everyone is always looking for a story, a platform, gossip or a messy situation,” Harvey said. “Something that they see as news in a dark dismal world where racism, police brutality and homelessness thrive. I choose to continue to serve silently. I am not a politician, I’m someone that loves his city and people in it, even if they don’t love me back.”
Wilkerson said he is running for mayor because he wants to restore “faith, fairness and respect” to the Kempner city government and to the residents. His main priority is to restore trust, transparency and respect in how the governing body operates.
“My history as a council member has proven that I have what my opponent does not have: ethics,” Wilkerson said. “My history has shown that I have a willingness to listen to everyone, even those I do not agree with, and to stand for what I believe in.”
The 39-year-old Wilkerson has spent 20 years in law enforcement as a peace officer and a law enforcement representative and instructor.
