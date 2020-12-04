Harker Heights City Council candidate Lynda Nash will host a town hall on community services and northside development Saturday.
The event will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Pull Up-N-Eat Restaurant in Harker Heights.
The town hall will be in-person and feature a panel of speakers, in addition to Nash, on community development.
Other speakers include Philemon Brown and Lolita Gilmore. The panel will cover what community resources are difficult to access in North Harker Heights and how the community can find solutions.
Harker Heights residents are encouraged to submit their questions beforehand to: lynda@lyndanash.com.
The event is open to the public. Social distancing measures will be enforced and attendees are asked to bring their own mask. Hand sanitizer will be provided.
