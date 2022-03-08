HARKER HEIGHTS — Jennifer McCann and Tony Canterino were declared elected to the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday, as the council voted 4-0 to cancel the city’s May 7 election.
McCann, the Place 1 incumbent, had an excused absence and wasn’t in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
At the close of the candidate filing period Feb. 18, only McCann and Canterino had filed for spots on the municipal ballot — one for each open seat on the City Council.
McCann was the lone candidate to file for the Place 1 seat, and Canterino was the only candidate to file for the Place 3 seat, which is held by outgoing Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain.
Since neither McCann nor Canterino face opposition for their respective seats, a state law passed in 2021 requires the governing body to cancel the election.
However, voting will still take place in Harker Heights for the May 7 Killeen Independent School District board election, which features two contested races.
According to a city memorandum, a copy of the order declaring the Harker Heights election canceled will be posted at each election polling place during early voting and on election day, as well as on the city website and the City Hall bulletin board.
McCann, who is serving as mayor pro tem, is self-employed and has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 30 years.
Canterino, owner of a Harker Heights jewelry store, has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 16 years.
Fountain is ineligible to seek reelection to the council because she is term-limited by the city charter, having served two consecutive three-year terms.
McCann and Canterino will take office on May 10, in accordance with the election code.
Both the Place 1 and Place 3 terms will expire in May 2025.
