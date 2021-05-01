HARKER HEIGHTS — In the crowded race for Harker Heights City Council Place 5, two candidates emerged as clear favorites and will head to a runoff.
Sam Halabi was the top vote-getter with 502 votes, good for 36%. He appears headed for a runoff with Stacey L. Wilson, who got 473 votes, which equates to 34%.
“I attribute the success of my campaign for the support of every single person who voted for me. I really appreciate this community,” Halabi said. “This first one was stressful and I’m just ready to chill out for now and announce those plans later.”
Wilson credited the front yard forums held in Heights with helping her gain support from voters.
“The Front Yard forums were affective in giving me the chance to meet the citizens and make connections,” Wilson said. “We used it all; phone calls, door-to-door and talking with people one-on-one. This time before the runoff election will give me more time to meet the public and share my vision.”
Also in that race, Jeffrey Keith Harris received 360 votes (26%), and Vitalis Dubininkas received 48 votes, or 4%.
Place 2
In the Place 2 race, incumbent council member Michael Blomquist defeated Howard “Scot” Arey by a comfortable margin.
Blomquist pulled in 863 total votes, good for 63%, while Arey got 497 votes, which is 37%.
“The people have clearly spoken and made it known by their votes that they choose my vision,” Blomquist said. “My promise to you is that I will do my part in making Harker Heights even better for all citizens; active military, non-military, retirees and disabled veterans alike. I will keep Harker Heights the city that we all love, cherish and call home.”
All results are unofficial until canvassing.
