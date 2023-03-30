HARKER HEIGHTS — Three of five Harker Heights mayoral candidates on Thursday talked about how they would lead the city and the challenges it faces.
“The city is faced with (population growth) ... traffic and infrastructure,” David M. Jones said. “A little tweak over here and a little tweak over there is what it needs. I’m with the community in putting those things together. I can’t do any job for the city of Harker Heights by myself. I need the entire city to stand up and stand with me to say this is what we’re going to do and then we go do it.”
Jones, a retired veteran, Michael Blomquist, Jackline Soriano Fountain, Marva Solomon and Vitalis Dubininkas are seeking the mayor’s seat after Spencer Smith terms out.
Attended by about 80 people, the candidate forum was hosted by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce at the Central Texas Home Builders Association.
Dubininkas and Solomon did not attend the event.
‘Accomplish great things’
“By working together, we can accomplish great things,” Jones said. “It doesn’t take a real rocket scientist to understand that ... working with each other, we set the standard. We set that standard based on what is coming to us from the community.”
Jones also was also asked by a moderator whether the city’s sales-tax rate should be adjusted and to explain the benefits of the hotel occupancy tax.
“That’s a serious question,” he said. “And (it’s) one in which I probably only have half the answer. Does it need to be adjusted? No. I don’t think so. Can we survive as it is? I believe we can if we’re all working together for the same cause.”
The total sales-tax rate in Harker Heights is 8.25%. The state rate is 6.25%, the city rate is 1.5%, and Bell County’s rate is 0.5%.
“I really hate to say this, but I don’t know anything about the motel-hotel tax,” Jones said. “Will I find out about it? Absolutely.”
The state hotel tax rate is 6%, but cites and counties may assess local hotel tax rates. Under Texas law, hotel owners, operators or managers must collect the state tax from their guests who rent rooms or space in hotels that cost $15 or more each day.
“The tax applies not only to hotels and motels, but also to bed and breakfasts, condominiums, apartments and houses,” according to the state comptroller’s website. “Local hotel taxes apply to sleeping rooms costing $2 or more each day.”
Hotel occupancy tax revenue may only be spent by entities that collect it to promote tourism and overnight stays. In Harker Heights, such revenue is projected at $125,000 for fiscal year 2023.
‘Active engagement’
“Right now, we’re in a position that if we do make slight adjustments, it’s to offset our development and our infrastructure to make sure we are able to take care of our community,” Fountain said. “As far as hotel-motel tax, it’s a great benefit to our city that allows us to do things that need to be done.”
She also described what kind of leader she’d be as mayor.
“My leadership style is one of active engagement,” Fountain said. “I like to be engaged with our staff. Our current mayor has set a really good example for us, and he is engaged with the community. That is something I’d like to follow through on — to continue what he has established. He stays very busy with the community.”
Fountain is a retired Army noncommissioned officer, having served 28 years before retiring in 2007. During her career, she served as Fort Hood’s garrison command sergeant major.
“We’re going to have the opportunity to get our Fire Station No. 3 built on (FM 2410),” she said. “And we want to make sure that we also fund our police force with the necessary tools that they need in order for them to combat crime in our city. We have a really good grasp on what’s going on with our city.”
Fountain served in the Place 3 seat from 2016 to 2022, stepping down because of term limits.
‘Our No. 1 concern’
Blomquist, a retired Army officer who served for 22 years, is a certified gemologist at a jewelry retailer. He has served in the Place 2 City Council seat since 2018.
“We’ve heard it today numerous times about the veterans (property) tax exemption, and we are working very closely with (state) Sen. Pete Flores and (state Rep. Hugh Shine) on that,” Blomquist said. “I would agree that is our No. 1 concern to get that money. That’s money that we’re having to operate without. It’s not fair to the (residents) to have to be able to function without the money needed to improve our infrastructure.”
He said that he has “a huge passion for our city.”
“I love Harker Heights. I’m very active on the council, but I’m very passionate. I did 22 years in the military. I graduated from West Point. I flew helicopters for the Army, and I retired as a lieutenant colonel.”
Blomquist called crime “a big problem in our city.”
“We’re hiring more officers to meet that growing population,” he said. “First of all, it’s very important to lead by example. My time on the council, I had the opportunity to learn from my peers (and) from former mayors across our city on how they engage on issues. I will engage directly with the staff. I will listen to everybody.”
Blomquist also addressed the use of hotel occupancy tax revenue.
“It’s very restricted funds,” he said. “We just can’t spend it how we want. One of the big opportunities that we use (hotel tax revenue on) every year is our Food, Wine & Brew Fest. We use money from that hotel motel tax to fund that great event.”
The election is scheduled for May 6. Early voting is set for April 24 to May 2.
The deadline to register for the May 6 election is April 6.
