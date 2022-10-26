Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic party’s candidate for Texas governor, stood above the crowd gathered at the Jackson Professional Learning Center in Killeen on Wednesday as the party continues to rally votes in the hopes of turning Central Texas blue.
“I think it is time to turn the page on Greg Abbott and vote for change in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke yelled through a strained voice. “Here’s what that change will look like when we win: Every woman making her own decisions about her own body; prioritizing the lives of our children over the interests of the NRA and the gun lobby; making sure that every public school educator is making enough to not have to take a second or third job; and making sure that they can focus on those kids by cancelling the STAAR test.”
In his stump speech, the candidate from El Paso rallied the crowd of about 75 people to the issues of education, gun violence, abortion and cost of living in Texas, as well as charges of voter suppression, all issues he has focused on over the past two years.
Two Ellison High School students, 15-year-old Jonathan Dominguez and 18-year-old Ben Dominguez, could be seen holding up “Beto” signs; the brothers said they attended the event to support the candidate.
“I just really like what he has to say and I wish I was old enough to vote,” Jonathan Dominguez said.
This year will be the older brother’s first year voting.
The assembly was organized in part by Jonathan Hildner, D-Killeen, the Democratic candidate for the Texas House of Representatives District 54 seat.
“We need to turn out the vote to get this man elected in November,” Hildner said during Wednesday’s event.
Hildner faces off against incumbent Brad Buckley, R-Salado, whose campaign said Tuesday that he would be visiting early voting locations across the district this week.
The rally in Killeen was just one of five such events across Central Texas on Wednesday for O’Rourke. According to his campaign, the candidate started at 8:30 a.m. in Crowley, before traveling to Waco at 10:30 a.m., Killeen at 12:30 p.m., to Round Rock at 3 p.m. and to Buda at 5 p.m.
The O’Rourke campaign has placed a significant focus on the Central Texas, and Killeen. O’Rourke was also in Killeen on Oct. 8, and did a “block walk” with Hildner and other Democrats to encourage voting.
Here is Beto's stump speech. "Hey everyone. Vote me and let's make Texas into California". What a joke! A vote for Beto is a vote to ruin everything good about Texas. Do you like having a border? If not, then vote for Beto. Do you like the gas prices in Texas? If not, vote for Beto. Do you think criminals should have to pay bail and go to jail? If not, vote for Beto. Do you think unborn babies are humans and should have a chance at life? If not, vote for Beto. I proudly cast my vote for Greg Abbott. It disgust me that any Texan would vote for such a disgusting candidate as Beto.
Unfortunately, it seems from the polls, that Abbot will be reelected unbelievably.
Increduolsly as it seems, the people of
Texas voting for this insult to human kind are either blind or incredibly stupid. As a native Texan I will be extremely ashamed and disapointed.
When the next mass murder or electric grid failure happens again, you Abbot voters will be subject to your own guilt!
You better get informed and wake up!
