Mail-in voting has been discussed as an option for upcoming elections because the coronavirus could keep residents from the polls.
So, how does mail-in voting work? Who qualifies for it?
Residents have to meet one of four requirements in order to vote by mail.
Be 65 years old or older
Have a disability
Will be out of the county on Election Day and the entire period of early voting
Confinement in jail
The form to receive a voting by mail ballot can be found on the Secretary of State website at https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf.
In Bell County, the final day for the county to accept a request for a mail-in ballot is July 2.
The form must be completed and mailed to the Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas, 76513.
In Lampasas County and in Coryell County, the final day to request a ballot by mail is July 2.
