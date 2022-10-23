Both new and old voters of Texas House District 55 will have a choice of two candidates this election cycle as early voting starts Monday.
Five-term incumbent Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will face his challenger Tristian Sanders, D-Killeen, in this year’s general election.
This election is the first for the district since the state Legislature redrew the boundaries in 2021. The new district now mainly includes areas of Temple, Belton and Harker Heights, surrounded by District 54 like a doughnut hole.
Hugh Shine
In 1986, Shine was first Republican elected to the Texas House of Representatives from Bell County since 1876.
Shine served for two terms and later left office to focus on his family and career. He was later reelected to the office in 2016 and has served ever since.
Currently, Shine serves on the House Committee on Business & Industry that focuses on manufacturing, wages and the regulation of business in Texas, and the House Committee on Ways & Means that focuses on property taxes and state revenue.
One of the main issues Shine has supported in recent legislative sessions are reforms to the state’s property taxes.
In the 87th legislative session, Shine passed House Bill 988 that improved and enhanced the efficiency and accessibility of the property tax system.
During the last legislative session, Shine also sponsored House Bill 624 that increased penalties for personally targeting police officers and co-authored Senate Bill 8, which banned abortion as soon as a heart beat was detected.
“I am pleased with the passage of conservative bills during this legislative session, but know there is more to be done,” Shine said. “I am thankful for the governor signing HB 988, but this is just the beginning of creating meaningful property tax reform, and I will continue working towards further property tax initiatives when I am reelected.”
Recently, Shine has focused on issues such as State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing in schools and held meetings with school district officials to help determine what is needed for area children.
“The way the community has developed economically, they have vocational needs, and they have educational needs that are not necessarily the same,” he said. “We are a transportation hub. We are a distribution center.”
Tristian Sanders
Sanders also expressed his support for schools of all levels across the state and wants to fund them all adequately.
On his website, Sanders said he wanted to focus on schooling for all ages and make sure education was available to those who wanted it.
“When I talk about education, I mean all forms of education,” Sanders said. “Whether it’s adults or children, we all value education and can agree that it needs to be better for the sake of our posterity. As a longtime supporter of education, I want to help improve the system, and I especially want to improve a discipline long ignored in our schools: the humanities.”
Sanders spent time talking to residents across the new district, according to an interview he had in January with FME News Service.
These discussions, Sanders said, have helped him outline his priorities if elected. One of these priorities is addressing local crime.
“It’s something that we should be able to take care of because we all know that crime is always a cause of inequalities — like either through social or financial inequalities,” Sanders said. “What I believe that we should do as a community is try to find solutions by coming together and developing ideas on how we can be able to combat the crime.”
Sanders, 31, told FME News that he feels like the county and the district needs someone to give a voice to the younger generation of voters.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of people about youths because we are a very young district,” Sanders said. “What I’ve found out is that many of them feel like they don’t have a voice in sort of the political spectrum or just any spectrum in general. When I told them that I’m running, me being 31 — soon to be 32 — it got them all excited.”
Early voting in the general election will start Monday, with seven polling locations open across Bell County.
