Hundreds of voters have already cast their votes in a runoff election for the Place 5 seat on the Harker Heights City Council.
Candidates Sam Halabi and Stacey Wilson have been manning tents on the City Hall grounds each day during early voting, which began May 24.
As the polls closed Thursday, 477 residents had cast ballots at the early-voting site, and another nine mail-in ballots had been received, according to the city’s website. The website on Saturday did not show how many had voted in early voting on Friday. Election Day for the runoff is June 5.
Halabi and Wilson are facing off in the runoff after neither of the two top vote-getters received more than 50 percent of the vote in the May 1 election, as required by the city charter.
According to official city totals, canvassed on May 11, Halabi received 502 votes, or 34 percent and Wilson got 474 votes, or 32%.
Two other candidates, Jeffrey K. Harris and Vitalis Dubininkas, finished out of the runoff.
Halabi and Wilson are seeking the seat currently held by incumbent Jody Nicholas, who is term limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
Both early voting and Election Day voting will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
The City Council unanimously passed a resolution on May 11 to move both early and Election Day voting to the Recreation Center and agreed that election officials would be able to provide voters a more comfortable experience. There will be no polls at City Hall.
Harker Heights residents have one day left to cast early votes in the runoff election.
The polls will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
The last day to vote early will be Tuesday, June 1, with extended hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Runoff Election Day is Saturday, June 5. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The votes from the Place 5 runoff election will be canvassed on June 15, with the winner to be sworn into office that day.
