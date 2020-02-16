Incumbent Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams will seek re-election against former Coryell County Constable Roger Hammack in the March 3 Republican primary.
Because there are no Democratic primary candidates, the winner is virtually assured of winning the November general election.
Williams was elected sheriff in 2016 and is seeking a second term. Hammack lists experience working in law enforcement in West Texas, as well as his decade as a constable in Coryell County.
What do you see as your top 3 issues you will need to deal with as Coryell County Sheriff?
Hammack: 1. The jail. We have to have good security in the jail for the inmates and the jailers. I’m going to have some good training for the jailers, including self-defense. 2. Patrolling the roads of Coryell County. We have elderly people in the county who aren’t getting any patrol to speak of. 3. Outlying communities with schools, like Oglesby and Evant. My priority will be a full-time deputy out in that community during school hours within three minutes of the school.
Williams: 1. The mental health crisis in our state is my top concern. Using the Crisis Intervention team of certified mental health peace officers enables us to get those who need help in contact with facilities that can assist them. 2. Illegal narcotics is a very close second. Families are being destroyed by the poisons that the dealers are slinging. I have made it my mission to re-energize the fight against illegal drugs. 3. Community service. I felt compelled to serve my community and I will continue to serve as long as I am able.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
Hammack: Patrolling the county roads, protection of the schools and handling the jails. I have 25 years of experience and I have worked with the jails before. Also, too many investigations that are done in Coryell County are one-sided. You need to investigate the complaint thoroughly and have both sides.
Williams: I am an experienced Sheriff that has proven myself to be the man that believes in his community and will enforce the law to the letter. I am a very compassionate Sheriff that has strived to make Coryell county a safer place to raise our families.
What are your concerns about crime in Coryell County, and what steps do you plan to take to help deal with those concerns?
Hammack: Coryell County is being overwhelmed by thefts. They are occurring out on the county roads, because we don’t have any deputies out there. Drugs are a very bad problem in Coryell County. I’m going to work very, very hard to get the thefts under control. Most people won’t even call in a theft because they know they can’t get anything done. I feel deeply sure that I can do it because I’ve done it before. I think I have the ability to put a stop to this.
Williams: We will continue to modernize our Sheriff’s office so that we can effectively combat the crime that makes its way into our communities.
