Two familiar foes — Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, and Julie Oliver, D-Austin — are vying for votes from constituents within Texas’ 25th Congressional District for the second consecutive election cycle.
Williams defeated Oliver in 2018 with 53.6 percent of the vote.
Voters in Coryell and Lampasas counties, as well as part of southwest Killeen, will be among a group of voters who will make their choice as to who represents them on Nov. 3.
Williams, 71, said his campaign has adapted to coronavirus restrictions when it comes to campaigning, and whether virtual or in-person, the message has focused on American economic strength and optimism.
“25th District voters want lower taxes and less government, and they overwhelmingly reject the big government, socialist agenda that is the founding principle of the 2020 Democrat party,” Williams said.
Williams, who owns a car dealership near Fort Worth, said that having held more than 30 town halls in the last two years, nothing beats a handshake from constituents.
Williams said via email Wednesday that as a 50-year small business owner, he proudly serves as the voice for “Main Street” in Congress and stands up and fights for small business entrepreneurs.
“I’m proud to have helped create the strongest economy our nation has seen in decades by passing historic tax reform for every hardworking taxpayer in America and I’ll continue to champion pro-growth policies, cut regulations and fighting to protect your pay checks and tax cuts,” Williams said.
He said the federal government’s “Paycheck Protection Program” has helped save 58,000 jobs in the district.
Willams’ Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership in Weatherford also benefited from a federal coronavirus relief bill via the Paycheck Protection Program, Williams confirmed in May.
“I’m confident we will keep Texas strong and continue forward on the path to rebuilding our dominating economy that provides opportunity for everyone,” Williams said.
Health care is another issue Williams said he is focusing on.
He said pre-existing conditions affect thousands within the district, including his family.
“I’ll always advocate to protect your health insurance–not take it away–and will fight to remove the government’s interference in your coverage options,” Williams said.
Fort Hood
Although much of Fort Hood falls within the 31st District, represented by Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, part of it falls within District 25.
Williams said he has been proud to serve Fort Hood and will continue fighting for better pay and increased benefits for service members and their families.
Recently, Williams has supported the delivery of the newest M1A2 Abrams tank to Fort Hood, delivered over $300 million to improve barracks, motor pools and family housing.
Also during his tenure, the Department of Veterans Affairs opened a new outpatient clinic in Austin.
Williams said he will also support the concerns that soldiers have made light of recently with the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
“I will continue holding leaders accountable and drive change within the force to combat the epidemic of violence and sexual assault that’s become far too prevalent at Fort Hood,” he said.
Finances
Williams has a noticeable advantage in finances.
As of the June 30 campaign finance report, Williams had a about $1.26 million cash on hand, compared with Oliver’s nearly $90.000, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Overall, Williams has raised a more than $1.5 million compared with Oliver who has raised about $681,850.
