In the race for Bell County Precinct 2 Commissioner, Bobby Whitson R-Harker Heights apparently has been elected to another term, clinching 55.6% of the vote over challenger Stacey Wilson D-Harker Heights, who had 44.4%, with an estimated 92% of the votes counted late Tuesday.
Whitson has 11,502 votes to Wilson’s 9,195, according to available numbers provided by Bell County.
“Glad the election is over,” Whitson said after the results were posted. “I’m looking forward to another four years.”
When asked about plans in the new year Whitson said, “Bell County is developing rapidly. We will continue to try to stay ahead of the needs and stick to the plans in place for growth.”
The Herald reached out to Wilson, but was not able to reach her for comment following the election results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.